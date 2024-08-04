Holistic fitness
An optimized lifestyle for greater well-being
Alexander Grabher (30) is known to many from the sport of tennis. The Dornbirn native has dedicated himself to a healthy lifestyle and now advises others on how to achieve their goals.
In professional sport, the general level of performance is so high that ultimately "little things" make the difference between winning and losing. How do I become more resilient in stressful situations? How can I cope with jet lag more easily and how can I recover faster than my competitors? Alex Grabher himself was an extremely ambitious tennis player and has dealt intensively with these and many other questions.
After his sporting career, he also put his experience from competitive sport and his interest in a healthy lifestyle to good professional use. After numerous training courses in the field of athletic training and various sports science courses, Alex Grabher finally developed his own concept, which bears his name: The "AG Performance Lifestyle Program" comprises the modules Mindset, Breathing, Cold Exposure, Sleep, Nutrition and Training.
Small changes, big impact
The focus is on the mostly unconscious habits that determine our lives. "It's about small lifestyle changes that can make a big difference - not a miracle thing," Alex reassures us during our conversation at the Seehotel am Kaiserstrand, where he has set up his "Performance Lab". However, there is one thing you have to bring to a health correction: the will to work on yourself.
My goal is to help people who want to change their lifestyle for the better while remaining true to their own needs.
Alex Grabher, Performance Coach
The 30-year-old has already been living according to his method for seven years: "It was a process, but I've learned to prioritize my needs." However, his lifestyle has cost him a few friends: Because instead of spontaneously going to a party once in a while, he always followed his routine despite his young age.
The inside is more important than the outside
Behind this supposed stubbornness lies a very profound insight: Alex is convinced that people care far too much about how they look on the outside instead of getting their inner life in order: "I like to compare life to a plane crash - there, too, I have to help myself first in order to be able to help others," he explains.
Developing new routines is only difficult until the perspective has changed. If someone wants to lose weight, for example, they have to focus on the process and not on the desired result. Alex Grabher takes a holistic, intuitive approach, which always starts with adjusting the mindset: "The mental component is extremely important. If the mind isn't healthy, the body won't be either."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
