“Awesome Emma”: Styrians breed new tomato variety

Styrian variety finds international buyers

He grew the first four "generations" himself, the last three years the plants were moved to a farm in St. Nikolai im Sausal. Since then, the farmer's wife Ulli Klein has also been largely responsible for "Emma". Before and during the current tomato peak season, her seeds and young plants are sold on (including in the Sortenwerkstatt online store) - in countries such as Germany, France and England, but of course also in Styria. "Emma is already growing in many places. I am surprised that it is so well received," says Obermoser.