Voting starts: Who should be the “Herzensverein 2024”?

Carinthia has many people of the heart to offer - as the nomination phase of the "Krone" campaign has proven. Now it's time for the next round: you decide which club should become Carinthia's "Herzensverein 2024"!
Our province is particularly passionate about clubs and associations: Thousands of Carinthians are involved in clubs on a daily basis, making a valuable contribution to society. This also creates friendships and enlivens local life!
Whether it's emergency organizations, cultural associations or associations that are committed to a good cause - everyone does valuable work and we would like to thank them together with our "Krone" family of readers!
Every vote counts
As of today, ten selected associations (see photos) are therefore in the big voting final - and you, dear readers, will decide which of them will receive the "Krone Heart Man Award" at the big gala in October. As a thank-you, prizes are of course waiting for the winners: the prizes are 5000, 3000 and 2000 euros.
Taking part is very easy (see below): So you are spoiled for choice until September 1 - every vote counts!
Klopein Water Rescue
Swimming accidents happen time and time again during the summer season - fortunately, Carinthia's water rescue volunteers are always on hand to help in emergency situations. Just a few weeks ago, the Klopein Water Rescue team saved the life of a young man (19)! A thank you is definitely in order!
Herzkinder Kärnten
When children are born with a heart condition, the parents and the little ones usually face huge challenges. The volunteer members of the Carinthia branch of the Herzkinder association are there to help those affected and their families and support them in everyday life and in overcoming a wide range of challenges.
Freundschaftsbänder e.V.
The Freundschaftsbänder association has dedicated itself entirely to sport. The members, all enthusiastic sportspeople themselves, encourage children, young people and adults to take part in sporting activities. Their motto is: "Moving people and putting a smile on their faces."
Order of St. Stanislaus Knights of Carinthia
When children or young people suffer a stroke of fate, the members of the charitable Order of the Knights of St. Stanislaus are on hand to help these people through this difficult time with donations and support. A truly chivalrous deed.
Friessnitz-Rosenbach fire department
The members of the Friessnitz-Rosenbach fire department form a large community. The Florianis not only stick together during operations, but also after many a stroke of fate, the comrades stand together and help each other.
Fritzi's theater group
Founded in May 2012, Fritzi's theater group from Spittal has been performing plays for a good cause ever since. Over the past few years, the group has been able to put a smile on the face of many a sick child - for example through fundraising campaigns, therapeutic horse riding or dolphin therapy.
ÖZIV Carinthia
People with disabilities are often dependent on support. The members of ÖZIV Carinthia are there to make their everyday lives easier. They not only give them time and a sympathetic ear, but are also always available for advice and inquiries.
Friesacher Burgfrauen
For many years, the Friesacher Bürgerfrauen have supported numerous activities in the castle town with their donations. The donations come from a church festival, which is taking place for the 50th time this year, and their own St. Nicholas parade.
Ortsgemeinschaft Lindob Velden
The local community is an integral part of Lind ob Velden's social life. The members not only organize events, they have also built their own playground for the children of the village.
Gnesau driving group
For over 13 years, 15 people have been volunteering to take Gnesau residents to their doctor's appointments every Thursday. Afterwards, the volunteers take their passengers to the shops if needed. A service that is appreciated throughout the community.
