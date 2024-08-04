Vorteilswelt
Cast your vote!

Voting starts: Who should be the “Herzensverein 2024”?

Nachrichten
04.08.2024 06:00

Carinthia has many people of the heart to offer - as the nomination phase of the "Krone" campaign has proven. Now it's time for the next round: you decide which club should become Carinthia's "Herzensverein 2024"!

comment0 Kommentare

Our province is particularly passionate about clubs and associations: Thousands of Carinthians are involved in clubs on a daily basis, making a valuable contribution to society. This also creates friendships and enlivens local life!

Whether it's emergency organizations, cultural associations or associations that are committed to a good cause - everyone does valuable work and we would like to thank them together with our "Krone" family of readers!

Every vote counts
As of today, ten selected associations (see photos) are therefore in the big voting final - and you, dear readers, will decide which of them will receive the "Krone Heart Man Award" at the big gala in October. As a thank-you, prizes are of course waiting for the winners: the prizes are 5000, 3000 and 2000 euros.

Taking part is very easy (see below): So you are spoiled for choice until September 1 - every vote counts!

Online-Voting
Diese Vereine stehen zur Auswahl
The emergency services at Lake Klopein (Bild: Wasserrettung Klopein)
The emergency services at Lake Klopein
(Bild: Wasserrettung Klopein)

Klopein Water Rescue
Swimming accidents happen time and time again during the summer season - fortunately, Carinthia's water rescue volunteers are always on hand to help in emergency situations. Just a few weeks ago, the Klopein Water Rescue team saved the life of a young man (19)! A thank you is definitely in order!

Donation handover after the Herzlauf 2024 (Bild: Herzkinder Kärnten)
Donation handover after the Herzlauf 2024
(Bild: Herzkinder Kärnten)

Herzkinder Kärnten
When children are born with a heart condition, the parents and the little ones usually face huge challenges. The volunteer members of the Carinthia branch of the Herzkinder association are there to help those affected and their families and support them in everyday life and in overcoming a wide range of challenges.

There is great joy among the athletes of the Freundschaftsbänder association (Bild: Freundschaftsbänder e.V.)
There is great joy among the athletes of the Freundschaftsbänder association
(Bild: Freundschaftsbänder e.V.)

Freundschaftsbänder e.V.
 The Freundschaftsbänder association has dedicated itself entirely to sport. The members, all enthusiastic sportspeople themselves, encourage children, young people and adults to take part in sporting activities. Their motto is: "Moving people and putting a smile on their faces."

The Knights are committed to charitable causes (Bild: St. Stanislausorden Ritterorden)
The Knights are committed to charitable causes
(Bild: St. Stanislausorden Ritterorden)

Order of St. Stanislaus Knights of Carinthia
When children or young people suffer a stroke of fate, the members of the charitable Order of the Knights of St. Stanislaus are on hand to help these people through this difficult time with donations and support. A truly chivalrous deed.

Team photo of the comrades in Freissnitz-Rosenbach (Bild: Die Feuerwehr Friessnitz- Rosenbach )
Team photo of the comrades in Freissnitz-Rosenbach
(Bild: Die Feuerwehr Friessnitz- Rosenbach )

Friessnitz-Rosenbach fire department
The members of the Friessnitz-Rosenbach fire department form a large community. The Florianis not only stick together during operations, but also after many a stroke of fate, the comrades stand together and help each other.

Fritzi's theater group during rehearsals (Bild: Fritzis Theatergruppe)
Fritzi's theater group during rehearsals
(Bild: Fritzis Theatergruppe)

Fritzi's theater group
 Founded in May 2012, Fritzi's theater group from Spittal has been performing plays for a good cause ever since. Over the past few years, the group has been able to put a smile on the face of many a sick child - for example through fundraising campaigns, therapeutic horse riding or dolphin therapy.

The ÖZIV team in front of the Klagenfurt office (Bild: ÖZIV Kärnten)
The ÖZIV team in front of the Klagenfurt office
(Bild: ÖZIV Kärnten)

ÖZIV Carinthia
People with disabilities are often dependent on support. The members of ÖZIV Carinthia are there to make their everyday lives easier. They not only give them time and a sympathetic ear, but are also always available for advice and inquiries.

A group photo of the Burgfrauen (Bild: zVg)
A group photo of the Burgfrauen
(Bild: zVg)

Friesacher Burgfrauen
For many years, the Friesacher Bürgerfrauen have supported numerous activities in the castle town with their donations. The donations come from a church festival, which is taking place for the 50th time this year, and their own St. Nicholas parade.

The local community of Lind ob Velden organizes numerous festivals and events (Bild: Sobe Hermann)
The local community of Lind ob Velden organizes numerous festivals and events
(Bild: Sobe Hermann)

Ortsgemeinschaft Lindob Velden
 The local community is an integral part of Lind ob Velden's social life. The members not only organize events, they have also built their own playground for the children of the village.

Anyone interested can register for the service in the municipality of Gnesau. (Bild: Gemeinde Gnesau)
Anyone interested can register for the service in the municipality of Gnesau.
(Bild: Gemeinde Gnesau)

Gnesau driving group
For over 13 years, 15 people have been volunteering to take Gnesau residents to their doctor's appointments every Thursday. Afterwards, the volunteers take their passengers to the shops if needed. A service that is appreciated throughout the community.

You are now spoiled for choice:

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

