Dangerous scenes

Bottleneck: This cycle path is bursting at the seams!

Nachrichten
03.08.2024 16:00

More and more cycle traffic at a confusing location: dangerous scenes are now becoming more frequent at the junction at the Urania  

comment0 Kommentare

Following the "Krone" article about the many pedestrian traps on the mega cycle highway, attention is now being drawn to another dangerous spot in the city. The poorly designed transition from the Prater to the ring cycle path at the Urania is a bottleneck with short green phases and a mini traffic island, causing increasing congestion chaos as cycle traffic grows. Risky scenes have often occurred there because the columns of cyclists sometimes extend into the lanes of motorized traffic at peak times. It is therefore only a matter of time before an accident occurs there.

Greens call for the bottleneck to be removed
Local councillor Heidi Sequenz (Greens) has now also voiced her criticism: "Some cycle paths have become good over long stretches, but as long as there are such crazy barriers as at the Urania, the term cycle highway is not deserved. These bottlenecks should be removed," demands Sequenz.

Zitat Icon

These bottlenecks should be removed as quickly as possible!

Gemeinderätin Heidi Sequenz (Grüne)

In response to an inquiry from the MA28 (road construction), "In order to improve the connection of the inner city to this cycle link, a structurally separated cycle path will be created in Uraniastrasse - along the Urania. Detour signs have been erected at the relevant points in the first and third districts, on which the detour route is graphically depicted in order to guide cyclists through this area in the best possible way."

One possible reason for the daily traffic jams is that the existing mixed pedestrian and cycle path is currently unusable due to the current construction work. According to the city, the construction work should be completed by the end of the summer vacation. We can only hope that the traffic situation will then improve for all road users.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Engelmaier
Christoph Engelmaier
