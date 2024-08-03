Bottleneck: This cycle path is bursting at the seams!

Following the "Krone" article about the many pedestrian traps on the mega cycle highway, attention is now being drawn to another dangerous spot in the city. The poorly designed transition from the Prater to the ring cycle path at the Urania is a bottleneck with short green phases and a mini traffic island, causing increasing congestion chaos as cycle traffic grows. Risky scenes have often occurred there because the columns of cyclists sometimes extend into the lanes of motorized traffic at peak times. It is therefore only a matter of time before an accident occurs there.