Dangerous scenes
Bottleneck: This cycle path is bursting at the seams!
More and more cycle traffic at a confusing location: dangerous scenes are now becoming more frequent at the junction at the Urania
Following the "Krone" article about the many pedestrian traps on the mega cycle highway, attention is now being drawn to another dangerous spot in the city. The poorly designed transition from the Prater to the ring cycle path at the Urania is a bottleneck with short green phases and a mini traffic island, causing increasing congestion chaos as cycle traffic grows. Risky scenes have often occurred there because the columns of cyclists sometimes extend into the lanes of motorized traffic at peak times. It is therefore only a matter of time before an accident occurs there.
Greens call for the bottleneck to be removed
Local councillor Heidi Sequenz (Greens) has now also voiced her criticism: "Some cycle paths have become good over long stretches, but as long as there are such crazy barriers as at the Urania, the term cycle highway is not deserved. These bottlenecks should be removed," demands Sequenz.
These bottlenecks should be removed as quickly as possible!
Gemeinderätin Heidi Sequenz (Grüne)
In response to an inquiry from the MA28 (road construction), "In order to improve the connection of the inner city to this cycle link, a structurally separated cycle path will be created in Uraniastrasse - along the Urania. Detour signs have been erected at the relevant points in the first and third districts, on which the detour route is graphically depicted in order to guide cyclists through this area in the best possible way."
One possible reason for the daily traffic jams is that the existing mixed pedestrian and cycle path is currently unusable due to the current construction work. According to the city, the construction work should be completed by the end of the summer vacation. We can only hope that the traffic situation will then improve for all road users.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.