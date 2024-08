Ski accident still causing trouble in summer

Snowboarder did not seek help

Baumgartner was skiing down the steep slope Häsing 5 on December 28 at 3.35 pm when the 16-year-old entered the main slope. "All of a sudden I was thrown, she must have hit me from the side," he explains. At first, the Czech girl stopped with a friend and they exchanged names and phone numbers. But the two of them did not comply with the request to get help. It was only later that the victim was able to stop another skier, who called for help. "There was no way I could have continued", says Baumgartner.