Container classes: “There are indeed other solutions”

The construction of mobile school classes is in full swing in Vienna. Container solutions are currently being added to the existing infrastructure at a total of five locations. This is also the case at MS Kagran. The number of children here will almost double in the fall. The current 300 children will be joined by 240 to 250 children. krone.tv was on site.
We meet Manuel Kiesling, deputy chairman of the MS Kagran parents' association, at the site. From the outside, the mobile classes in Afritschgasse look brighter and friendlier than you would expect. Inside, they are to be fully-fledged classes with state-of-the-art technical equipment, emphasized City Councillor for Education Christoph Wiederkehr (NEOS) recently. This came at a price: the construction of the mobile classes at the five locations cost 14 million euros. But there are additional costs, as Manuel Kiesling from the parents' association knows.
"Parents deregister children"
Kiesling cannot understand why the containers are being built at a school with a sports focus. The grass on the sports field has already been visibly damaged by the construction work. The running track, which is now partly covered with gravel and earth and partly cordoned off with scaffolding, will probably no longer be usable, says Kiesling. "Many parents are deregistering their children from school or are considering doing so. Because the reason for registering was that the school has a sports focus."
He continues: "We found out that several schools are empty or partially empty. They are simply not being used. This was discussed in the local council and in the district. And then they say there is no other solution? There are indeed other solutions, he (editor's note: Education Councillor Wiederkehr) knows that very well!" said Kiesling, visibly annoyed.
Kiesling cannot explain why the container classes are being set up here in particular. "I think the leading politicians have no idea what they are doing. They should listen more to us, to the citizens and, above all, to the children."
