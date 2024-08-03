Major investigative successes
Tax investigators already recovered 17.7 million euros in 2024
In the first half of 2024, tax investigators from the Anti-Fraud Office collected 17.7 million euros in back taxes.
The investigations mainly concerned companies in the telecommunications, real estate and construction sectors as well as the red-light district. A total of 83 cases were concluded, with the tax evaders facing penalties of up to twice the amount evaded.
Fraud with cell phones
The VAT Anti-Fraud Competence Center (USt-BBCC) carried out risk analyses in 135 cases. One case of cross-border VAT fraud uncovered concerned a network that traded in cell phones and reduced costs by not paying VAT. In 2023, at least 28 parcels containing cash were sent from eastern Austria to the main defendant, with the total loss amounting to over 50 million euros.
In the real estate sector, the investigators discovered black invoices and kick-back payments. Transfers of over 1.2 million euros and cash withdrawals of 461,000 euros were found in the case of one of the suspects.
Tax evasion in the construction industry too
One company is suspected of having generated "black revenues" through uninvoiced payments and incomplete bookkeeping, thereby causing losses of almost 3.5 million euros.
Prostitution and room rental
The tax investigators carried out eight house searches and seven account openings and conducted 109 interviews. Following a suspicious activity report from the police in the red-light district, checks and investigations were initiated. Evidence was seized that pointed to unreported prostitution and room rental.
