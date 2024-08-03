Tax investigators already recovered 17.7 million euros in 2024

Fraud with cell phones

The VAT Anti-Fraud Competence Center (USt-BBCC) carried out risk analyses in 135 cases. One case of cross-border VAT fraud uncovered concerned a network that traded in cell phones and reduced costs by not paying VAT. In 2023, at least 28 parcels containing cash were sent from eastern Austria to the main defendant, with the total loss amounting to over 50 million euros.