Second “male” boxer also wins and remains silent

Alongside Imane Khelif, Lin from Taiwan is perhaps the best-known - and most controversial - female boxer in the world at the moment. Her story is currently going around the world: too much testosterone for the World Championships, female enough for the Olympics despite her Y chromosome (we reported in detail). So on Friday she also stepped into the ring. In the women's competition - although many observers didn't want to see it and considered it unfair. But it happened anyway. In the first fight, Sitora Turdibekova from Uzbekistan was waiting in the weight class up to 57 kilograms.