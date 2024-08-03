Name not given
Israel kills Hamas commander in airstrike
The Israeli military has killed a commander of the militant Palestinian organization in an airstrike on a vehicle in the occupied West Bank. Four other people were also killed.
The identity of these victims was not initially disclosed, Hamas media reported. The Israeli military announced that it had attacked an extremist cell near the town of Tulkarem from the air.
According to Hamas media, a vehicle carrying fighters was hit, killing one of the commanders of Hamas' Tulkarem Brigades.
USA deploys more warships and fighter jets
Meanwhile, there are increasing signs of an imminent retaliatory strike by Iran against Israel. According to media reports, Iran is blocking diplomatic attempts to prevent an escalation with the risk of a regional war following the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.
While Israel's army is on high alert, the US is deploying additional warships and warplanes to the region as a deterrent.
Both allies are preparing to defend against an attack that could come as early as this weekend, the Wall Street Journal reported. It is feared that an attack this time will be broader and more complex than Iran's attack on Israel in April.
Dozens of arrests after Haniyeh's killing
According to a media report, more than two dozen people have been arrested in Iran following the fatal attack on the political leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, in the capital Tehran. Among those arrested are senior intelligence officers, military officials and employees of a military-run guest house in Tehran, where Haniyeh fell victim to an attack.
