Notes on the game
Salzburg had the edge against GAK
FC Red Bull Salzburg wrapped up their Austrian Bundesliga opener with a 3-2 win at newly promoted GAK. The runners-up's left side in particular, with Aleksa Terzic and Dorgeles Nene, were particularly impressive. The Bulls' grades in detail.
Janis Blaswich: Grade 4
Had no chance in either of the goals conceded, but otherwise held his nerve.
Amar Dedic: Grade 3
He was mostly secure at the back, recording 131 ball actions. He rarely made an offensive appearance.
Samson Baidoo: Grade 2
The only Austrian in the starting eleven did not always look good against the cheeky Red Jackets and was asleep before the goal that made it 2:2.
Hendry Blank: Grade 3
On his Bundesliga debut, he didn't look stable when he scored to make it 2:2. But improved as the game went on.
Aleksa Terzic: Grade 5
The Serbian provided two assists in the first six minutes and harmonized well with Nene.
Nicolas Capaldo: Grade 3
The "Gaucho" mainly stood out for his fighting spirit.
Scoring key
Grade 6 = Team player
Grade 5 = Very strong
Grade 4 = Strong
Grade 3 = Solid
Grade 2 = Weak
Grade 1 = Not his day
Note 0 = Used too briefly.
Mamady Diambou: Grade 3
82 ball actions, almost 91 percent pass rate. Solid.
Maurits Kjaergaard: Grade 3
Was rarely seen offensively. Mainly because almost every attack by the Bulls went down the wings.
Adam Daghim: Grade 3
Few good scenes before the break. Improved and hit the bar.
Karim Konate: Grade 4
Made an effort up front and scored his goal.
Dorgeles Nene: Grade 5
Many attacks ran down his left flank. Crowned a top performance with a great goal to make it 2-0.
Mads Bidstrup: Grade 3
Fitted in well and showed his fighting heart.
Petar Ratkov: Grade 2
Brought no momentum.
Lucas Gourna-Douath, Kamil Piatkowski, Moussa Yeo: Grade 0
Used too briefly.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
