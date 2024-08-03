Vorteilswelt
Notes on the game

Salzburg had the edge against GAK

Nachrichten
03.08.2024 00:02

FC Red Bull Salzburg wrapped up their Austrian Bundesliga opener with a 3-2 win at newly promoted GAK. The runners-up's left side in particular, with Aleksa Terzic and Dorgeles Nene, were particularly impressive. The Bulls' grades in detail.

comment0 Kommentare

Janis Blaswich: Grade 4
Had no chance in either of the goals conceded, but otherwise held his nerve.

Amar Dedic: Grade 3
He was mostly secure at the back, recording 131 ball actions. He rarely made an offensive appearance.

Samson Baidoo: Grade 2
The only Austrian in the starting eleven did not always look good against the cheeky Red Jackets and was asleep before the goal that made it 2:2.

Hendry Blank: Grade 3
On his Bundesliga debut, he didn't look stable when he scored to make it 2:2. But improved as the game went on.

Aleksa Terzic: Grade 5
The Serbian provided two assists in the first six minutes and harmonized well with Nene.

Nicolas Capaldo: Grade 3
The "Gaucho" mainly stood out for his fighting spirit.

Scoring key

Grade 6 = Team player

Grade 5 = Very strong

Grade 4 = Strong

Grade 3 = Solid

Grade 2 = Weak

Grade 1 = Not his day

Note 0 = Used too briefly.

Mamady Diambou: Grade 3
82 ball actions, almost 91 percent pass rate. Solid.

Maurits Kjaergaard: Grade 3
Was rarely seen offensively. Mainly because almost every attack by the Bulls went down the wings.

Adam Daghim: Grade 3
Few good scenes before the break. Improved and hit the bar.

Karim Konate: Grade 4
Made an effort up front and scored his goal.

Dorgeles Nene: Grade 5
Many attacks ran down his left flank. Crowned a top performance with a great goal to make it 2-0.

Nene scored a dream goal to make it 2-0. (Bild: 2024 FC Red Bull Salzburg)
Nene scored a dream goal to make it 2-0.
(Bild: 2024 FC Red Bull Salzburg)

Mads Bidstrup: Grade 3
Fitted in well and showed his fighting heart.

Petar Ratkov: Grade 2
Brought no momentum.

Lucas Gourna-Douath, Kamil Piatkowski, Moussa Yeo: Grade 0
Used too briefly.

Sebastian Steinbichler
Sebastian Steinbichler
Christoph Nister
Christoph Nister
