Bucher out in the 100 m dolphin semifinal in tenth place

Lena Kreundl finished 24th in the preliminary heats of the 200 m medley. The Upper Austrian finished in 2:15.04 minutes, 3.08 seconds short of the semi-finals. She was not satisfied. "I don't know what happened on the last 50." Then the tears came. "I went into the race thinking it might be the last one. I don't know if and how it will go on," said the 26-year-old. "I cleared out my apartment in Switzerland two weeks ago. It's all very emotional right now." In 2012, she made her international debut at the European Short Course Championships in Chartres and thus also in France. "Somehow it's come full circle."