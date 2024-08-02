Hefty fine
Coca-Cola must pay back six billion dollars
In a tax dispute with the US authorities that has been going on for almost ten years, the beverage company Coca-Cola has received a hefty fine that is likely to be felt even in the company's billion-dollar turnover ...
Coca-Cola now has to pay a total of around six billion dollars (5.56 billion euros) - and only for the period 2007 to 2009. The sum is made up of a payment of 2.72 billion dollars and accrued interest, the company announced on Friday. Coca-Cola announced that it would appeal.
Profits from abroad booked incorrectly?
The proceedings between Coca-Cola and the tax authorities before a federal tax court concern the accusation that Coca-Cola had incorrectly booked income from abroad in the years 2007 to 2009. The company declared that it would get the money back if it won the appeal. Investigations into the case began in 2015.
Coca-Cola remains one of the world's most successful and valuable brands. The Coca-Cola Company, which includes brands such as Fanta, Sprite, Cappy and, since 2003, the Austrian mineral water brand Römerquelle, generated a turnover of around 45.7 billion US dollars in 2023.
