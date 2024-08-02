Vorteilswelt
Concerns about escalation

How dicey is the situation in the Middle East?

Nachrichten
02.08.2024 16:06

Concerns about an escalation in the Middle East are growing. After the killing of the Hamas chief, Iran is threatening Israel with blood revenge. Now the ball is in Iran's court, the only question is how the country will take revenge, says Kronen Zeitung foreign policy journalist Christian Hauenstein in the krone.tv talk.

"There will most likely be a direct attack on Israel. Iran cannot accept the fact that a state guest is apparently killed by the Mossad in the middle of Tehran. From its point of view, it must take revenge," says Hauenstein.

The question now is how Iran will take revenge. "If Iran sends 10 missiles into the desert and nothing happens, revenge is done enough and nothing happens. If Iran shoots missiles at Tel Aviv and there are casualties, then the escalation will come. That is up to Ali Khamenei alone to decide."

Nevertheless, there is more hope than ever for the Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip, says Hauenstein, assessing the situation. "As strange as that may sound." Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu now has great successes to chalk up with the Hamas leaders who have been killed. "If he possibly catches Yahya Sinwar (editor's note: he is considered the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip and is said to still be there), he can declare the war over. So that's a theory, but it's certainly possible," says Hauenstein. 

Watch the whole interview in the video above!

krone.at
krone.at
