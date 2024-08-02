How dicey is the situation in the Middle East?

Nevertheless, there is more hope than ever for the Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip, says Hauenstein, assessing the situation. "As strange as that may sound." Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu now has great successes to chalk up with the Hamas leaders who have been killed. "If he possibly catches Yahya Sinwar (editor's note: he is considered the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip and is said to still be there), he can declare the war over. So that's a theory, but it's certainly possible," says Hauenstein.