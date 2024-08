Supplying the world’s largest chip manufacturers

Lam Research relies on apprentices

Lam therefore relies heavily on its own training. "Since the turn of the millennium, we have trained over 150 apprentices in our training workshop," says Walter Lerch proudly. "We work closely with technical colleges, universities of applied sciences and universities." The company and its employees are also socially committed, and the site runs 100 percent on sustainable energy. This has now been duly recognized with the award of the town coat of arms.