Pallitsch: “Reckless! That was martial arts”

After the race, Raphael Pallitsch was absolutely devastated! "That's simply unbelievable. I've never experienced such jostling and bumping in a race before. Simply reckless, it was complete madness," said the 34-year-old, a little distraught. He had tried to run as close to the front as possible in his preliminary heat. But that only went well for one lap. Then he was pushed from both sides in such a way that he lost his rhythm and fell back. He tried his best over the course of the race, but every time he managed to regain his footing, the next jostling occurred. Pallitsch: "That was martial arts!"