Burgenländer grumbles
Pallitsch: “Reckless! That was martial arts”
Raphael Pallitsch had no chance of advancing directly from his 1500 m preliminary heat to the semifinals. He finished eleventh in his heat at the start of the stadium athletics in 3:38.20, with only the top six advancing. The man from Burgenland therefore has to go through to the hope heat on Saturday.
After the race, Raphael Pallitsch was absolutely devastated! "That's simply unbelievable. I've never experienced such jostling and bumping in a race before. Simply reckless, it was complete madness," said the 34-year-old, a little distraught. He had tried to run as close to the front as possible in his preliminary heat. But that only went well for one lap. Then he was pushed from both sides in such a way that he lost his rhythm and fell back. He tried his best over the course of the race, but every time he managed to regain his footing, the next jostling occurred. Pallitsch: "That was martial arts!"
"I'll give it my all again"
"The preliminary heat went wrong for me," admitted Raphael Pallitsch, who had of course hoped to advance directly to the semi-finals on Sunday. But in eleventh place, he had no chance. So the only option left to him is to progress via the hope heat. Two heats will take place on Saturday, with the top three in each heat advancing to the semi-finals. "Of course I'll give it my all, that's my big goal!"
In the third heat, superstar Jakob Ingebrigsten easily reached the semi-finals in third place. As is so often the case, the Olympic, world and European champion ran a little provocatively behind before moving up in 3:37.04. "It's up to him how he runs, but I'm not a fan of his," said Pallitsch.
"Unbelievable atmosphere!"
He was impressed by the incredible atmosphere in the Stade de France. 66,500 spectators ensured a full house and a tingling Olympic atmosphere in the first morning session of athletics. But that didn't make him nervous: "I saw this incredible backdrop when I came into the stadium, but then I was in the tunnel for my run." Full concentration. Unfortunately without a happy ending in the third heat. But maybe tomorrow it will still work out with advancement to the semifinals ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
