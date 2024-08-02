Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Burgenländer grumbles

Pallitsch: “Reckless! That was martial arts”

Nachrichten
02.08.2024 12:51

Raphael Pallitsch had no chance of advancing directly from his 1500 m preliminary heat to the semifinals. He finished eleventh in his heat at the start of the stadium athletics in 3:38.20, with only the top six advancing. The man from Burgenland therefore has to go through to the hope heat on Saturday.

comment0 Kommentare

After the race, Raphael Pallitsch was absolutely devastated! "That's simply unbelievable. I've never experienced such jostling and bumping in a race before. Simply reckless, it was complete madness," said the 34-year-old, a little distraught. He had tried to run as close to the front as possible in his preliminary heat. But that only went well for one lap. Then he was pushed from both sides in such a way that he lost his rhythm and fell back. He tried his best over the course of the race, but every time he managed to regain his footing, the next jostling occurred. Pallitsch: "That was martial arts!"

Raphael Pallitsch (m.) fell back in the scrum. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Raphael Pallitsch (m.) fell back in the scrum.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

"I'll give it my all again"
"The preliminary heat went wrong for me," admitted Raphael Pallitsch, who had of course hoped to advance directly to the semi-finals on Sunday. But in eleventh place, he had no chance. So the only option left to him is to progress via the hope heat. Two heats will take place on Saturday, with the top three in each heat advancing to the semi-finals. "Of course I'll give it my all, that's my big goal!"

In the third heat, superstar Jakob Ingebrigsten easily reached the semi-finals in third place. As is so often the case, the Olympic, world and European champion ran a little provocatively behind before moving up in 3:37.04. "It's up to him how he runs, but I'm not a fan of his," said Pallitsch.

"Unbelievable atmosphere!"
He was impressed by the incredible atmosphere in the Stade de France. 66,500 spectators ensured a full house and a tingling Olympic atmosphere in the first morning session of athletics. But that didn't make him nervous: "I saw this incredible backdrop when I came into the stadium, but then I was in the tunnel for my run." Full concentration. Unfortunately without a happy ending in the third heat. But maybe tomorrow it will still work out with advancement to the semifinals ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Olaf Brockmann
Olaf Brockmann
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Ähnliche Themen
Burgenland
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf