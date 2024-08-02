Vorteilswelt
Paris sensation:

Crazy stunt planned for the Olympic closing ceremony

Nachrichten
02.08.2024 08:29

There is no such thing as a "Mission Impossible" for him. Tom Cruise wants to prove this at the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games. According to the Hollywood insider website "Deadline", the 62-year-old is planning a stunt for the ages in Paris.

comment0 Kommentare

The 62-year-old wants to abseil from the roof of the Stade de France stadium and land right in the middle of the field. Right at the moment when the Olympic flag is handed over to the next host city for 2028: Los Angeles.

A dispute has broken out among insiders as to whether Cruise will be represented by a stuntman for the dangerous abseil or not. The star is famous for insisting that he wants to shoot (almost) all the dangerous scenes himself.

Tom Cruise wants to go down in history with his stunt. (Bild: APA Pool/Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)
Tom Cruise wants to go down in history with his stunt.
(Bild: APA Pool/Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)

"Real Hollywood production"
According to the report, a film recorded back in March showing Cruise flying from Paris to Los Angeles with the Olympic flag will also be shown at the closing ceremony.

There he will then parachute down and - not entirely surprisingly - land right in front of the Hollywood sign. An insider: "The audience can look forward to a real Hollywood production!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christian Thiele
Christian Thiele
