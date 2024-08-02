No extortionate prices
Altstadtzauber: 190 shows and beer for 5.50 euros
When people form circles, marvel and applaud in the squares and alleyways of Klagenfurt, it's Altstadtzauber! This year, however, extortionate prices are to be prevented.
From 8 to 10 August, the city magistrates of Clagenfurth invite you to the 28th edition of the traditional festival in Klagenfurt's city center, where musicians, artists, magicians, jugglers and the quaint flea market promise unique moments.
Art, music and shows with free admission
A total of 190 shows, 30 music acts, four stages and twelve cabaret performance areas await visitors again this year with free admission. To make this possible, the city judges have put a good 4,000 hours of work into the planning and preparation.
This year, they even set an example against extortionate prices at folk festivals by recommending a price for the beer: "We advised the restaurateurs to stay under six euros," says Burggraf Willi Noll.
"The pubs on Neuer Platz, for example, have already set their prices. A large beer there will cost 5.50 euros." Next week will show whether everyone will really stick to this.
In any case, a great atmosphere is guaranteed. There will be many highlights for young and old. The official start is on Thursday with the traditional opening and beer tapping on Neuer Platz (from 6.30 pm).
