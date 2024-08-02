Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

No extortionate prices

Altstadtzauber: 190 shows and beer for 5.50 euros

Nachrichten
02.08.2024 15:30

When people form circles, marvel and applaud in the squares and alleyways of Klagenfurt, it's Altstadtzauber! This year, however, extortionate prices are to be prevented. 

comment0 Kommentare

From 8 to 10 August, the city magistrates of Clagenfurth invite you to the 28th edition of the traditional festival in Klagenfurt's city center, where musicians, artists, magicians, jugglers and the quaint flea market promise unique moments.

Art, music and shows with free admission
A total of 190 shows, 30 music acts, four stages and twelve cabaret performance areas await visitors again this year with free admission. To make this possible, the city judges have put a good 4,000 hours of work into the planning and preparation.

Chancellor Siegfried Torta and Mayor Christian Scheider are already looking forward to the opening including the beer tapping! (Bild: Rojsek-Wiedergut Uta)
Chancellor Siegfried Torta and Mayor Christian Scheider are already looking forward to the opening including the beer tapping!
(Bild: Rojsek-Wiedergut Uta)

This year, they even set an example against extortionate prices at folk festivals by recommending a price for the beer: "We advised the restaurateurs to stay under six euros," says Burggraf Willi Noll.

"The pubs on Neuer Platz, for example, have already set their prices. A large beer there will cost 5.50 euros." Next week will show whether everyone will really stick to this.

In any case, a great atmosphere is guaranteed. There will be many highlights for young and old. The official start is on Thursday with the traditional opening and beer tapping on Neuer Platz (from 6.30 pm). 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Alex Schwab
Alex Schwab
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf