Salzburg Festival
No pardon: the evil Vitellia gets them all!
Much acclaim for "La clemenza di Tito" as a revival of the Whitsun Festival. An almost completely appealing Mozart evening, tailored entirely to "La Bartoli".
Politics has always been a dirty business. Goodness and forgiveness get in the way more than they help. At least that is the conclusion of the production by "Jedermann" director Robert Carsen. For when the mild-mannered Emperor Tito forgives his friend Sesto, who has allowed the adored Vitellia to instigate an attempt on his life, this proves to be a cardinal mistake: the conniving, power-hungry Vitellia, here completely trimmed to Melinda Meloni, has long since bribed the Emperor's captain and his entourage. When homage is paid to the Emperor at the end, Vitellia leads a brutal coup - Tito is stabbed to death.
Robert Carsen cleverly transposes this to the present day in a super-election year. Everything takes place in gray, sober office and conference rooms. When the video images of Trump supporters storming the Capitol in Rome in January 2021 are superimposed on the scene, it gets really creepy.
Carsen also lets the trouser roles be trouser roles. Sesto is therefore Vitellia's lover and Annio also remains a woman when he sings about Servilia. Musically, however, it is Cecilia Bartoli's Sesto who wears the pants, alongside Daniel Behle's magnificent, wonderfully vivid Tito. Conductor Gianluca Capuano, who likes to set borderline frenzied tempi, rolls out a delicate, transparent and very flexible carpet of original sound for her on the podium of his Musiciens du Prince - Monaco. Her second aria in particular, Sesto's rondo "Deh per questo istante solo", is a moving climax.
Mélissa Petit and Anna Tetruashvili are also beguiling in their lyrical moments as Servilia and Annio, while Ildebrando D'Arcangelo's Publio luxuriously lets the martial military man hang out. Only Alexandra Marcellier dances out of line with her all too clumsy Vitellia. But this time she is the really, really bad one!
