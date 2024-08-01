No pardon: the evil Vitellia gets them all!

Politics has always been a dirty business. Goodness and forgiveness get in the way more than they help. At least that is the conclusion of the production by "Jedermann" director Robert Carsen. For when the mild-mannered Emperor Tito forgives his friend Sesto, who has allowed the adored Vitellia to instigate an attempt on his life, this proves to be a cardinal mistake: the conniving, power-hungry Vitellia, here completely trimmed to Melinda Meloni, has long since bribed the Emperor's captain and his entourage. When homage is paid to the Emperor at the end, Vitellia leads a brutal coup - Tito is stabbed to death.