Corona: What we should (not) expect now

We are currently experiencing a "significantly higher incidence of infection than last year", says complexity researcher Peter Klimek: "There was a clear upward trend in June in particular." However, this "slowed down with the start of the vacations and has since been moving more sideways". Molecular biologist Ulrich Elling can also confirm this: "Infections have increased significantly in recent weeks. However, with the hot weather and the end of the European Football Championships, there has now been a slight pause."