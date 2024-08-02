Animals die in car
Only fines for agonizing dog deaths
The case caused nationwide horror: a couple allegedly left their two four-legged friends alone in a car in Wels on April 26 - in the blazing sun. The dogs died of heatstroke. However, their owners were able to avoid a court case. Animal rights activists have strongly criticized the decision.
A Hungarian couple allegedly left their two four-legged friends - a Belgian shepherd and a black greyhound - alone and unattended in their car in Wels on April 26. During their absence, the VW station wagon was exposed to the blazing sun and both animals were locked in a very small transport box.
Charged with cruelty to animals
The couple's thoughtlessness and recklessness had fatal consequences: The dogs became dehydrated and died of heatstroke. Witnesses alerted the police and the public prosecutor's office in Wels charged the 20-year-old and his partner (26) with cruelty to animals (§ 222 para. 1). Penalty: two years.
Dog club recommended boxing
The Hungarians were due to stand trial on Thursday, but this did not happen. The couple were offered a diversionary settlement after their Viennese lawyer argued that her clients had asked a Hungarian dog club in advance about the small crates and had been recommended this size for the journey. According to statistics, dogs in such small transport crates are better protected in traffic accidents than in large ones.
Fine instead of trial
The public prosecutor's office agreed to a diversionary settlement in the form of a fine. The man is to pay 470 euros and the woman 240 euros. If both accept the offer, there will be no conviction for them.
These dogs have suffered the most serious possible damage as a result of the agonizing heat death. This is so terrible that it is hard to imagine.
Tierschützer Jürgen Stadler, Pfotenhilfe
Animal rights activists outraged
"A fatal signal", criticizes Jürgen Stadler from Pfotenhilfe. The penalty is hardly more of a deterrent than fines for speeding or talking on the phone at the wheel. Stadler: "The signal that the judiciary is sending out: Let your animals continue to die slowly and agonizingly in the car. The main thing is to get this annoying case off the table. We don't care about the two-year sentence, they're just animals anyway."
