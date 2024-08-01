Two people injured
78-year-old unintentionally drove into sales stands
It could have ended badly: A 78-year-old female driver mistook the accelerator and brakes in Steyr on Thursday - and crashed into several stalls in front of a discount clothing store. Two people just managed to swerve out of the way, but still suffered injuries.
This parking attempt went badly wrong: A woman from Styria (78) wanted to park her car in a parking lot in front of a discount clothing store at around 8.30 am on Thursday. According to the woman herself, she may have confused the accelerator pedal with the brake pedal.
The result: according to the police, the 78-year-old drove uncontrollably over the sidewalk, hitting several stalls in front of the clothing store.
Swerving at the last second
Two people (68 and 47) who were in front of the discount store at the time were just able to avoid the out-of-control vehicle. However, they suffered abrasions and were taken to the Pyhrn-Eisenwurzen Hospital in Steyr by the ambulance service.
Several stalls were damaged in the unfortunate "driving maneuver". The car finally came to a standstill in front of the store.
