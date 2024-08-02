Available now
East Tyrolean children’s book aims to teach sustainability
The East Tyrolean Waste Management Association (AWVO) has come up with a creative idea to teach children about wasting resources. Young people can also learn about these topics in a playful way in their communities.
"Spiel.Spaß - #TU ES NACHHALTIG" is the title of the AWVO's latest children's book, which has recently been launched on the market. In it, employees tackled the issue of wasting resources and captured their ideas and thoughts in words and pictures.
As a waste management association, it is very important to us to contribute to sustainable development through education.
AWVO-Obmann Georg Rainer
The special thing about this book is that the protagonists are eight waste specialists embodied by animals. In addition to the game instructions, the aim is to impart valuable knowledge about correct waste separation and resource conservation.
Many of these games can also be accessed as explanatory videos in the book using a QR code. "As a waste management association, it is very important to us to contribute to sustainable development through education," explains AWVO Chairman Georg Rainer.
Anyone interested in the topic of wasting resources will embark on a journey into the past, with many insights into the present and future. For example, there are games "from grandma and grandpa's time, when only a few materials were needed and computers and smartphones did not yet play a role", according to the AWVO.
Education not only in the book, but also on site
"The book is a valuable contribution to raising awareness. It should be available in kindergartens, schools and households and also serve as a sustainable gift idea for various occasions," Rainer is convinced.
Interested children and young people can also try out one or two of the games during the AWVO's summer care program in East Tyrolean communities between July and September.
Information about the book, the summer offer and more at www.awv-osttirol.at
