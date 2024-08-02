Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Available now

East Tyrolean children’s book aims to teach sustainability

Nachrichten
02.08.2024 16:00

The East Tyrolean Waste Management Association (AWVO) has come up with a creative idea to teach children about wasting resources. Young people can also learn about these topics in a playful way in their communities.

comment0 Kommentare

"Spiel.Spaß - #TU ES NACHHALTIG" is the title of the AWVO's latest children's book, which has recently been launched on the market. In it, employees tackled the issue of wasting resources and captured their ideas and thoughts in words and pictures.

Zitat Icon

As a waste management association, it is very important to us to contribute to sustainable development through education.

AWVO-Obmann Georg Rainer

The special thing about this book is that the protagonists are eight waste specialists embodied by animals. In addition to the game instructions, the aim is to impart valuable knowledge about correct waste separation and resource conservation.

Many of these games can also be accessed as explanatory videos in the book using a QR code. "As a waste management association, it is very important to us to contribute to sustainable development through education," explains AWVO Chairman Georg Rainer.

Anyone interested in the topic of wasting resources will embark on a journey into the past, with many insights into the present and future. For example, there are games "from grandma and grandpa's time, when only a few materials were needed and computers and smartphones did not yet play a role", according to the AWVO.

Education not only in the book, but also on site
"The book is a valuable contribution to raising awareness. It should be available in kindergartens, schools and households and also serve as a sustainable gift idea for various occasions," Rainer is convinced.

Interested children and young people can also try out one or two of the games during the AWVO's summer care program in East Tyrolean communities between July and September. 

Information about the book, the summer offer and more at www.awv-osttirol.at

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Martin Oberbichler
Martin Oberbichler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf