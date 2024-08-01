Nothing fits properly
This is why Meghan’s style is often a disaster
Duchess Meghan Markle is once again in the spotlight - and this time because of her sloppy clothes. Critics accuse the Duchess of Sussex that her outfits often don't fit properly and that her unironed, baggy and far too long pants in particular raise eyebrows.
In particular, the 42-year-old's recent appearance at a business summit in the Hamptons is being torn apart on social media. As if from the "dustbin", "the worst thing she's ever worn", "why is Meghan wearing clothes that look like they've been discarded by a taller and wider person?"
At the event, Meghan wore a pair of beige linen pants that were far too long and a sleeveless vest by St. Agni. The price for this classy ensemble? Just over 500 euros, not a particularly proud price for a royal, of course. But it should fit well. Stylists doubt that she bought and tried on the outfit herself.
Outfits not adapted to her height of 1.68 m
Celebrity stylist Rochelle White suspects in the Daily Mail that Meghan's clothes are often gifts from smaller brands that "can't be altered".
"Wide, long pants are all the rage at the moment, dominating Instagram and the catwalks," White told the newspaper. "Meghan seems to love this style. But it could be that her outfits can't be fitted to her height of 1.68m, which is why the pants are longer."
Big brands avoid Meghan
Meghan could also be considered "too controversial" for big fashion houses to be fitted by them. This is also the view of fashion expert Giorgina Ramazzotti, who adds that Meghan is considered "controversial" in the eyes of major designer brands such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Saint Laurent.
"These brands are very concerned about their image and are reluctant to lend clothes to stars who are considered controversial."
"A good stylist could work wonders"
Caroline Holden, a former stylist to Queen Camilla, sharply criticized Meghan: "Meghan lets her clothes do the talking, not her figure - it lacks any glamour. She should be dressing for her figure and showing her own style rather than letting her outfits dominate. Most of her clothes are ill-fitting and too loose. A good stylist could work wonders."
Whether a fashion faux pas or a deliberate break in style - Meghan Markle's outfits are always a talking point and divide opinion. One thing is certain: the Duchess is never short of attention.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
