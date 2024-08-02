A bone of contention in the city
Planned cycle path annoys some people
Reconstruction work on the cycle path in Austraße in Krems is due to start in September. A former local resident and businesswoman is now voicing her concerns about the plans. The ÖVP (Austrian People's Party) is also critical, while the city is reassuring.
Until now, cyclists have had to ride on the busy Austraße - but not for much longer. In a few weeks' time, work will begin on the planned two-way cycle path. This will be built on the west side between Lastenstrasse and Bertschingerstrasse, but has met with criticism from a former businesswoman who ran a store there.
She was concerned about cars pulling out of parking spaces, as the cycle path would also narrow the lane to some extent. "In order to be able to pull out of the parking spaces, drivers then have to drive into the opposite lane. I imagine that would be difficult for a main traffic artery like Austraße, also with regard to emergency vehicles," the former resident points out. She lived there for over 50 years and witnessed a few accidents. "Even though I'm not a traffic expert, I observe a lot and don't think the plans make sense," says the former businesswoman.
ÖVP identifies potential danger
The ÖVP is also concerned about the issue of parking: "The 'Krems Gewessler' Molnar strikes again with the next challenge to drivers. The narrowing of the lane increases the potential for danger and will disrupt the flow of traffic," warns ÖVP Krems chairman Martin Sedelmaier. According to the People's Party, the exact location of the new cycle path is also questionable - as it does not end on the Ringstraße, but in Lastenstraße.
City reassures
According to the city, the road width on Austraße is currently between 7.6 and 8.4 meters. After the cycle path extension, it will be between 6.5 and 9 meters wide. Turning lanes will also be widened. Emergency vehicles - the fire department is located at the end of Austraße - have been taken into account in the planning, the city replies: "6.5 meters allow trucks to pass each other and are therefore sufficient for emergency vehicles."
Krems is constantly investing in various infrastructure projects to provide all road users with a better and safer route from A to B, says City Councillor for Environment and Mobility, Alexandra Ambrosch (SPÖ), adding: "Of course, this also includes improving the cycle path network where this is possible and makes sense. Areas will also be unsealed and new trees planted."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
