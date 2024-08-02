Planned cycle path annoys some people

She was concerned about cars pulling out of parking spaces, as the cycle path would also narrow the lane to some extent. "In order to be able to pull out of the parking spaces, drivers then have to drive into the opposite lane. I imagine that would be difficult for a main traffic artery like Austraße, also with regard to emergency vehicles," the former resident points out. She lived there for over 50 years and witnessed a few accidents. "Even though I'm not a traffic expert, I observe a lot and don't think the plans make sense," says the former businesswoman.