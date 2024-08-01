Vorteilswelt
Pupil exploited

Only a voucher for four weeks of work experience

01.08.2024 13:46

A 17-year-old was not paid for four weeks of work at a building services company in Steyr, but was cheekily fobbed off by the company with a 150-euro voucher for shopping. However, as the pupil only contacted the Chamber of Labor more than six months later, the legal experts were unfortunately unable to help her.

Every year, the majority of young people use their summer vacation to do an internship. On the one hand, they may need it for school, but on the other hand, they also want to supplement their pocket money a little. A 17-year-old student from Steyr also had to complete an internship during the summer vacation last year - but she was not paid.

Marketing and media design
The Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor is now using this student's experience and warning against such schemes. The girl had worked at a small building services company in Steyr, doing general office work, processing delivery bills, drawing up lists and working in marketing and media design.

Bad news after four weeks
After four weeks, she was informed by the company that she would not be paid for her work. The reason: the work was for training purposes and was not for the benefit of the company. However, because the 17-year-old had worked "very well", she was offered a shopping voucher worth 150 euros by the company and was fobbed off with it.

Missed deadline
It was only now that the girl contacted the Chamber of Labor on the advice of her school. But the legal experts' hands were tied. "Unfortunately, the pupil did not assert her claims in writing within 6 months and believed the company's statements that she was not entitled to anything," explains AK President Andreas Stangl.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

OÖ-Krone
