LKA has launched an investigation into a nursing home

The next chapter in the case of the pensioner (89) who was allegedly neglected in a retirement home in Hard. At least that is the allegation made by the sons of the man, who has since died. The man had lost an extreme amount of weight within a few months and had to be operated on because of sores. The State Office of Criminal Investigation has now opened an investigation, as confirmed by Heinz Rusch, spokesman for the Feldkirch public prosecutor's office.