"Wanted to make meier"
Seven years in prison for pretty robbery “decoy”
In mid-May, a man unsuspectingly opened his apartment door - expecting a young, pretty woman. Instead, the 31-year-old and two companions attacked the drug dealer and robbed him of 1,500 euros. "I was supposed to play the decoy," admits the defendant in Vienna's Landl district and receives a prison sentence for it.
"The victim actually thought he could meet a nice woman," the public prosecutor opens the trial against two defendants in Vienna's regional court. In the morning of May 12, the 31-year-old contacted the young man. "We weren't sober at the time," she admits to the jury. Her defense lawyer Sascha Flatz explains further: "She called the first available drug dealer."
Defendants wanted to "make dealers miserable"
The 31-year-old took a cab to the victim's apartment together with two friends. "What was the plan?" the presiding judge wanted to know - "That we would make him meier. To take away what he had. I was supposed to play the decoy," admits the defendant. Because when the dealer opened the door to the apartment in Vienna-Meidling, the woman's two companions stormed in, held him and took 1500 euros from the apartment.
The 31-year-old is said to have stood threateningly in the doorway with a knife the whole time. The five-time convict denies this and the amount of money she took: "It was a one-room apartment with a mattress on the floor. Even the detective said he didn't know where the victim was supposed to have had 1500 euros."
"Nothing at all is true"
The 22-year-old co-defendant - the third is being prosecuted separately - finds clear words for the young woman's statement: "Nothing is true. Not a word!" He would have wanted to and could have paid for the drugs - after all, he would have received unemployment benefit that day ...
But in the end, the panel of lay assessors didn't believe him and sentenced him to three and a half years in prison. The 31-year-old woman, meanwhile, received a seven-year sentence for the aggravated robbery. Her defense lawyer, Sascha Flatz, immediately lodges a full appeal - the verdict is therefore not legally binding.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.