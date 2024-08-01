Seven years in prison for pretty robbery “decoy”

Defendants wanted to "make dealers miserable"

The 31-year-old took a cab to the victim's apartment together with two friends. "What was the plan?" the presiding judge wanted to know - "That we would make him meier. To take away what he had. I was supposed to play the decoy," admits the defendant. Because when the dealer opened the door to the apartment in Vienna-Meidling, the woman's two companions stormed in, held him and took 1500 euros from the apartment.