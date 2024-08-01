Thomas Gottschalk becomes grandpa and great-uncle again

Ring made of candy wrappers

The former "Wetten, dass...?" presenter told "Bild" that the proposal took place "on a relaxed short trip to the sun". "While I was already practising the genuflection - my biggest worry was that I wouldn't be able to get back on my feet afterwards - I noticed that the engagement ring was missing. I had forgotten it in the hotel safe," he said. "I quickly made a ring out of candy wrappers, which I then slipped over Karina's finger. She said yes anyway when I asked her to be my wife."