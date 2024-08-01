Double baby happiness
Thomas Gottschalk becomes grandpa and great-uncle again
Thomas Gottschalk recently revealed on his Instagram account that "more offspring" were on the way. It has now been announced that two babies are expected in the Gottschalk family. The legendary presenter is to become a grandfather for the third time and a great-uncle again.
As reported by "Bild", Gottschalk's younger son, 34-year-old Tristan, and his wife Alexa, who is a year younger, are expecting their first child together. Tristan already has a teenage son from a previous relationship.
Roman Gottschalk (41), the eldest son of the "Wetten, dass...?" presenter and his ex-wife Thea, has a son with his wife Melissa.
Brother also becomes a grandfather
At the same time as Thomas Gottschalk, his brother Christoph Gottschalk (71) will also become a grandfather again, making the presenter a great-uncle.
He is probably not planning any more children himself. But he does have wedding plans. It was only announced in June that Gottschalk had become engaged to his girlfriend Karina Mroß (62).
In May, Gottschalk divorced his wife of decades, Thea. The two had already separated in 2019. It was recently announced that Gottschalk and Mroß would like to move from Baden-Baden to Gräfelfing, southwest of Munich.
Ring made of candy wrappers
The former "Wetten, dass...?" presenter told "Bild" that the proposal took place "on a relaxed short trip to the sun". "While I was already practising the genuflection - my biggest worry was that I wouldn't be able to get back on my feet afterwards - I noticed that the engagement ring was missing. I had forgotten it in the hotel safe," he said. "I quickly made a ring out of candy wrappers, which I then slipped over Karina's finger. She said yes anyway when I asked her to be my wife."
