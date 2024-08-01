Another “old acquaintance” joins Lustenau

The Brazilian had already completed a few training sessions and a test match with Austria shortly after the start of training, but it did not look like a signing at the time. That changed, however. "After Matthias Maak's injury, we wanted to strengthen our defense once again," explained Lustenau's head of sport Mirco Papalei. "We've now achieved that with the signing of William. It's great to have him with us before the start of the season. Sporting Director Mirco Papaleo: "He already knows the club, the league and the region very well and will therefore not need any time to settle in."