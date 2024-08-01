Center-back arrives
Another “old acquaintance” joins Lustenau
With Matthias Maak, the regular captain of relegated Bundesliga side Lustenau, set to miss several months following meniscus surgery, the Vorarlberg side have once again become active on the transfer market. And secured the services of a man who already laced up his boots for Lustenau seven years ago.
William Rodrigues is back in Lustenau! The 30-year-old moved from his native Brazil to the Green-Whites in the summer of 2017 and played two seasons for Austria before moving to Laftnitz, from where he went to FC Dornbirn via stops in Germany, Brazil and Kuwait. He was captain there last season, but left the club after relegation because he wanted to continue playing professionally. Something he can now do at Austria.
"As they say: once an Austrian, always an Austrian. I've always followed the club over the past few years and I'm very happy to be back now. I love this club and want to give my best for the team in the upcoming season," "Willy" is quoted as saying in a press release.
The Brazilian had already completed a few training sessions and a test match with Austria shortly after the start of training, but it did not look like a signing at the time. That changed, however. "After Matthias Maak's injury, we wanted to strengthen our defense once again," explained Lustenau's head of sport Mirco Papalei. "We've now achieved that with the signing of William. It's great to have him with us before the start of the season. Sporting Director Mirco Papaleo: "He already knows the club, the league and the region very well and will therefore not need any time to settle in."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.