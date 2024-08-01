Judo
Olympic debut: Aaron Fara loses in 76 seconds
Judoka Aaron Fara's Olympic debut in Paris was over after just 76 seconds.
The 27-year-old from Lower Austria lost to Tokyo gold medalist Aaron Wolf from Japan on Thursday in the 100 kg weight class after an Ippon. Fara, who was set back by a meniscus injury in preparation, was the last Austrian judoka to compete in the singles at the Paris Olympics.
"The dog tricked me there"
"It sounds stupid now, but there would have been something in it," said Fara in the ORF interview. The Lower Austrian wanted to act aggressively right from the start, but this shot backfired. After just a few moments, he conceded the first score with Waza-ari. "The throw after ten seconds took me by surprise. I wanted to go all out and the dog tricked me," explained Fara.
Even before the fight, the 27-year-old spoke of the duel between a "reigning Olympic champion" and an "Austrian peasant fighter". Although the defeat came as no surprise, Fara was disappointed. "The little Bad Erlacher Bua fights in front of 6,000 people and then I fight such a scrap", Fara summed up.
In his home community, the mayor had released everyone to support him in front of the screens. "Now it's 10:30 a.m. and everyone has to chop again. I'm sorry about that," said Fara. But there is still a second chance to watch. Fara will compete in the mixed team event on Saturday.
