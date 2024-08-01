Olympic debut: Aaron Fara loses in 76 seconds

"The dog tricked me there"

"It sounds stupid now, but there would have been something in it," said Fara in the ORF interview. The Lower Austrian wanted to act aggressively right from the start, but this shot backfired. After just a few moments, he conceded the first score with Waza-ari. "The throw after ten seconds took me by surprise. I wanted to go all out and the dog tricked me," explained Fara.