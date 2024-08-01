3 fatalities “pave” the country’s roads again

Trapped under a convertible

In the early hours of Wednesday evening, another tragic accident occurred in the municipality of Hofamt-Priel between Weins-Ysperdorf and Persenbeug in the district of Melk. A 69-year-old Upper Austrian woman is believed to have crashed her convertible on the B3 after an aborted overtaking maneuver. The car of a 31-year-old man came towards her. The woman's vehicle overturned and came to rest on its roof in the ditch. As the driver was trapped under her car, the Weins-Ysperdorf and Persenbeug fire departments had to use hydraulic rescue equipment to free the woman.