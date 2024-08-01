In just a few hours
3 fatalities “pave” the country’s roads again
There was an accumulation of fatal accidents on the roads of Lower Austria between 3.40 p.m. and the evening hours on Wednesday. Three people lost their lives and others were injured. The locations of the tragedies: Weins-Ysperdorf in the district of Melk, Fels am Wagram in the district of Tulln and St. Egyden am Steinfelde in the district of Neunkirchen.
It was not to be the only accident on July 31 that ended fatally: a 21-year-old Romanian was driving with two passengers near St. Egyden am Steinfeld on Wednesday. The driver presumably lost control of his car too quickly.
The three men in the car left the road, were thrown 200 meters and were stopped by the wall of a chapel, which ultimately cost the 17-year-old passenger his life. Nobody could have guessed that a series of road fatalities would occur, just like on July 15.
Trapped under a convertible
In the early hours of Wednesday evening, another tragic accident occurred in the municipality of Hofamt-Priel between Weins-Ysperdorf and Persenbeug in the district of Melk. A 69-year-old Upper Austrian woman is believed to have crashed her convertible on the B3 after an aborted overtaking maneuver. The car of a 31-year-old man came towards her. The woman's vehicle overturned and came to rest on its roof in the ditch. As the driver was trapped under her car, the Weins-Ysperdorf and Persenbeug fire departments had to use hydraulic rescue equipment to free the woman.
The paramedics and the emergency doctor from the Persenbeug Samaritans took care of the injured woman, but could only determine that she had died. Federal highway 3 had to be completely closed for the police to recover the vehicle and record the accident.
More fatalities in Fels am Wagram
Late on Wednesday afternoon, the fire departments of Fels am Wagram, Kirchberg am Wagram and Grafenwörth were alerted to a human rescue. The approach turned out to be difficult. Initially, a car rollover was reported in the Kellergasse in Thürnthal, then the information changed to the Hammergraben in Fels, reported the Fels am Wagram fire brigade.
Finally, the entire area of vineyards and cellar lanes between Engelmannsbrunn and Feuersbrunn was searched by eight fire engines. Even the rescue helicopter "Christophorus 2" was unable to locate the exact scene of the accident - rapid action was required. "The cramped conditions on the narrow farm tracks and in the hollow roads posed a particular challenge," explain the firefighters.
Driver died on the spot
After a lengthy search, the car involved in the accident was found in a place overshadowed by trees in a ravine in the Riede Gmirk. The small car was lying on its roof, with a 74-year-old woman trapped inside who was in mortal danger after the rollover. "As the helicopter had to land further away and there was no direct access to the ravine, the firefighters carried all the necessary rescue and firefighting equipment up the alley on the double," reports Manfred Ploiner, spokesman for the Grafenwörth fire brigade.
The seriously injured woman was immediately freed and resuscitated by the emergency services. However, all help came too late for her. "The fire department would like to express its condolences to the family and wishes them much strength in the time ahead," writes the Grafenwörth fire brigade. The 74-year-old may have lost consciousness due to a health emergency, police spokesman Stefan Loidl said.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.