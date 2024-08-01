Before the European Cup duel
Klauß: “I know that everyone here is craving it”
High-risk game in Hütteldorf - but there should be no more danger lurking on the pitch for Rapid against the atypical second division side Wisła Kraków today. After the 2:1 first leg, an elimination would be an embarrassment. "The group is the goal, then we can enjoy it. I know that everyone here is longing for it," said coach Robert Klauß
During the week, floodlit matches, a cauldron atmosphere - international soccer in Hütteldorf has a special appeal. Not for Robert Klauß. Not yet. "For me, the qualifiers are not yet Europe. It's a task, a challenge, a duty," says Rapids coach Robert Klauß ahead of today's second leg of the second qualifying round of the Europa League against Wisła Kraków. "The group is the goal, then we can enjoy it. I know that everyone here is craving it."
After three failed attempts since 2021, there were still some special moments in the qualifiers. Last season with the 1:0 against Fiorentina. The year before with the embarrassment against Vaduz. Liechtenstein's cup winners, a second division team in Switzerland ...
... like Wisła in Poland. Klauß waves it off: "They have little to do with a second division team." Also in the environment. Over 40 (!) media representatives are reporting from the 11-time champions in Vienna today. Without protected ticket sales, around 5000 fans would probably have accompanied Wisła to Hütteldorf, so "only" 2000 tickets went to the guests. Nevertheless, it is a high-security game.
Nibbling from the money cake
And the risk on the pitch? "We have a reasonable starting position and will of course play to win," says Klauß, referring to the 2:1 win in the first leg. "But they clearly have strengths in attack, technical quality and good solutions. We have to force our game, put pressure on them, be in control."
Because an exit would be an embarrassment, even a draw is enough. The key scenes from last week have now been shown to captain Seidl and Co. once again via video. "Of course it would help if we played 90 minutes with the same number of players," said Klauß. After the break, the Poles had more chances following the exclusion of Bolla (the Hungarian was suspended for two games). "You can't defend everything with one man less," said midfield engine Lukas Grgic, looking back only briefly. "But we're looking after ourselves, we've got a home game now and we'll see."
Spy in Turkey
Two eyes are also in Trabzon, Rapid has a spy in Turkey today, analyzing the opponent (Trabzonspor won the first leg at Ruzomberok 2:0) in the third qualifying round. After Wisła, there is still one more hurdle to overcome to be able to nibble on the money cake and enjoy a group stage.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
