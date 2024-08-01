In Linz
St. Magdalena district is brightly lit again
In the St. Magdalena district of Linz, not just one light, but several lights may have come on on Wednesday evening! Because since at least last weekend, it had been pitch black on Marienberg, Breinbauerweg and parts of Magdalenastrasse - the streetlights had collectively refused to work.
"There was an initial report of this on Tuesday, and troubleshooting was completed on Wednesday afternoon: A cable had been damaged during construction work nearby," reports Christian Humer, Head of Department for Public Lighting and Traffic Engineering at Linz City Council. "Although we regularly carry out checks ourselves in the evening, it's impossible to cover the entire city area and check all of Linz's 22,000 or so light points."
Then it's blow by blow
So if nobody reports a failure - via the "Schau auf Linz" app, for example - it could remain undetected for a while. Once the damage is known, however, it happens in quick succession: "We can usually fix problems on the same working day, although the exact duration depends on the fault, the position of the lamp and the number of failures," explains Humer.
600 call-outs a year
The repair crews have to go out around 600 times a year on behalf of the city. There are many reasons for breakdowns: Large-scale ones are usually caused by storm damage, extreme weather or construction work, while individual lanterns usually remain dark due to traffic accidents or used bulbs. The latter cause will decrease significantly in the future: Currently, 29 percent of lamps are already fitted with LED bulbs, and the complete switchover is being planned or is in progress. Although this has not yet arrived here, the streets in Magdalena are once again lit up.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.