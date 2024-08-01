Boy fell from 2nd floor
Mom gets away without punishment after window fall
A four-year-old in Weyer fell nine meters through the fly screen in an open window when his mother was apparently on the toilet. However, the 26-year-old does not have to answer for this in court: she receives a diversion.
Double relief for a family in Weyer: on July 1, a four-year-old reportedly fell from the second floor through a fly screen in an open window. Despite the nine-metre fall, the boy was able to leave the hospital around two weeks after the accident and the child's parents were able to breathe a sigh of relief for the first time.
One year trial period
And now the mother has probably also been given a legal break: the 26-year-old has been granted diversion and will therefore not have to stand trial for the time being. She was probably on the toilet during the accident, which is why the police initially investigated her for negligent bodily harm.
"Because not too much happened to the child, we are leaving it at a diversion with a one-year probationary period in this case," says Andreas Pechatschek, spokesman for the public prosecutor's office in Steyr. That means: Only if the 26-year-old should come into conflict with the law again within the next twelve months will the window fall also be rolled up.
Several reasons for diversion
"There is a provision that offenders who suffer emotional damage do not necessarily have to be brought before a criminal court," Pechatschek continues, explaining the decision. In addition, the mother had no criminal record and had only acted negligently to a very small extent. "It was not the case that she left the child alone for half an hour," says public prosecutor Pechatschek.
