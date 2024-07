A hoot: Tabor Castle becomes “The White Horse Inn”!

No Austrian summer of culture is complete without the Benatzky classic "Im weißen Rössl". This year, happiness is on the doorstep of Tabor Castle in southern Burgenland: "The audience can expect a summery splendor, including water ballet," says General Director Alfons Haider, who focuses on musicals in Mörbisch - and operettas in Neuhaus am Klausenbach: "There's a blockbuster here every two years," explains Haider, "after last year's 'Schöne Helena', this year we're playing the 'Weiße Rössl'!"