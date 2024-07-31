Concert canceled
Gigi D’Agostino is not coming to Frequency
Rumors have been doing the rounds for days - now it's certain: Italo star DJ Gigi D'Agostino will not be coming to the Frequency Festival in just over two weeks as planned. However, this has nothing to do with the discussions surrounding his song "L'Amour Toujours", the organizers announced.
Resourceful observers have already noticed this in the last few days when checking the Frequency homepage: Gigi D'Agostino was no longer to be found on the flyer. The Italo star DJ from Turin would have been one of the absolute superstars of the festival in St. Pölten's Green Park alongside greats such as RAF Camora, Peter Fox and Apache207. But now it is certain - Gigi will not be providing the atmosphere at the Traisen.
According to the organizers, the cancellation has nothing to do with the cancellation of his classic "L'Amour Toujours", which was intoned with racist lyrics in right-wing extremist circles this spring. No further statement was made on the matter.
Austrian drum & bass aces Camo & Krooked have been booked to replace Gigi D'Agostino. They will be the first local act to officially close the Frequency on Saturday evening, playing a colorful potpourri of big hits. Also new to the Saturday line-up is Vienna's parade rapper Money Boy, who recently caused a sensation with a brilliant gig at Rolling Loud in Ebreichsdorf. Visit www.frequency.at for more information and tickets for the festival.
