Gigi D’Agostino is not coming to Frequency

Resourceful observers have already noticed this in the last few days when checking the Frequency homepage: Gigi D'Agostino was no longer to be found on the flyer. The Italo star DJ from Turin would have been one of the absolute superstars of the festival in St. Pölten's Green Park alongside greats such as RAF Camora, Peter Fox and Apache207. But now it is certain - Gigi will not be providing the atmosphere at the Traisen.