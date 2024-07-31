German attacked by polar bear on Greenland

Emaciated polar bears seek out settlements on

So far this summer, an unusually high number of polar bears have been in the vicinity of people and settlements on Greenland. Recently, two young and emaciated male bears had to be shot within a few days after they came dangerously close to people in the village of Ittoqqortoormiit. One of them had been on its way to a soccer pitch where children had been playing. Ittoqqortoormiit is located about 200 kilometers south of Traill Ø.