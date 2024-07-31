Providers sloppy with WLAN telephony security

Identical keys used

Provider-side tests revealed that some mobile network operators were using the same private keys for key exchange. According to Gabriel Gegenhuber, security researcher at SBA Research and doctoral student in the Security and Privacy research group at the University of Vienna, anyone in possession of these (not so private) private keys could intercept the communication between smartphone and mobile network operator without cracking - i.e. breaking the cryptographic key using very powerful hardware. All mobile network operators involved, the manufacturer and possibly local security authorities have access to the keys.