Attack during celebration
Sudan’s ruler survives drone attack
Sudan's ruler, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, survived a drone attack on Wednesday. Two projectiles hit a graduation ceremony of the military, air and naval schools in the city of Jubayt, according to the Sudanese army. Five people were killed and numerous others were injured.
The army did not provide any information on Burhan's presence or condition, but published pictures of the 64-year-old general in camouflage clothing and sunglasses congratulating graduates.
In a video circulated on social media, whose location features coincide with those of Jubayt, family members can be seen filming a celebratory march of young military graduates, while suddenly an approaching aircraft noise and an explosion can be heard.
Another video, said to be from Jubayt hospital, shows Burhan in the same clothes as in the official footage in apparently good condition surrounded by a crowd.
Bloody power struggle for more than a year
A bloody conflict has been raging in Sudan for more than a year between ruler Burhan and the army as well as the paramilitaries of his former deputy Mohammed Hamdan Daglo. According to the UN, the conflict has caused almost ten million people in the country on the Horn of Africa to flee their homes.
The government and remaining diplomats have left the heavily embattled capital Khartoum and are working from Port Sudan, where the situation is comparatively stable.
