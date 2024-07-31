13 million euro deal
Jamie Dornan cast as new Diet Coke hottie
Jamie Dornan will reportedly be the advertising face of Coca Cola light in future.
The "Fifty Shades of Grey" actor (42) is to replace supermodel Kate Moss (50) as the face of the brand in a marketing relaunch.
The soft drinks giant apparently wants to make a new interpretation of the iconic Break ad, in which actor Luck Vanous, now 63, was adored by a group of female office workers as he took off his top and enjoyed an ice-cold Diet Coke.
Million dollar deal
Insiders told The Sun that Jamie had already filmed his ad campaign at an outdoor pool in London.
"Jamie recently filmed a huge campaign for Diet Coke at a lido in South London. It's going to be absolutely massive and Coca-Cola has spent a lot of money on it."
The actor's deal is said to be worth eleven million pounds (around 13 million euros) and insiders believe it will pay off because the clip should give fans a bit of nostalgia.
"As well as a TV ad with Jamie, there will be a huge campaign on billboards and social media."
Dornan, who is known for his role as Christian Grey in the "Fifty Shades" franchise as well as his role as serial killer Paul Spector in the BBC series "The Fall", admitted in a 2014 interview for "The Guardian" that he doesn't drink Diet Coke at all.
He explained that he doesn't have to watch what he drinks and eats and seems to stay in shape naturally. The interview profile also states that he usually has a beer or a bottle of wine every evening with wife Amelia Warner. Given the high salary, that is likely to change now ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.