Forum
Printer ink, movies & co.: Are we at the subscription limit?
More and more companies are opting for subscription models instead of one-off purchases. For the providers, this means continuous income. However, this business model has advantages and disadvantages for users. What do you think of subscription models? Where do you think they make sense and where would you prefer the option to purchase?
Subscription models have now reached almost every area of life, sometimes in an annoying way. In addition to the usual products, such as music and video streaming services and magazines, there are now subscriptions for products that you wouldn't expect. For example, some car manufacturers offer monthly subscriptions for features such as navigation or air conditioning that were once included in the price of a car. The most recent example is Logitech, which is working on a "Forever Mouse" - a computer mouse that can be subscribed to for a monthly fee.
The shift away from one-off purchases to a subscription model has advantages and disadvantages, depending on how you look at it. How do you see this type of business model? Which model do you prefer? Share your opinion on this topic with us in the comments and join the discussion!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.