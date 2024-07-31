Printer ink, movies & co.: Are we at the subscription limit?

Subscription models have now reached almost every area of life, sometimes in an annoying way. In addition to the usual products, such as music and video streaming services and magazines, there are now subscriptions for products that you wouldn't expect. For example, some car manufacturers offer monthly subscriptions for features such as navigation or air conditioning that were once included in the price of a car. The most recent example is Logitech, which is working on a "Forever Mouse" - a computer mouse that can be subscribed to for a monthly fee.