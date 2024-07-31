Vorteilswelt
Printer ink, movies & co.: Are we at the subscription limit?

31.07.2024 13:15

More and more companies are opting for subscription models instead of one-off purchases. For the providers, this means continuous income. However, this business model has advantages and disadvantages for users. What do you think of subscription models? Where do you think they make sense and where would you prefer the option to purchase?

Subscription models have now reached almost every area of life, sometimes in an annoying way. In addition to the usual products, such as music and video streaming services and magazines, there are now subscriptions for products that you wouldn't expect. For example, some car manufacturers offer monthly subscriptions for features such as navigation or air conditioning that were once included in the price of a car. The most recent example is Logitech, which is working on a "Forever Mouse" - a computer mouse that can be subscribed to for a monthly fee. 

Many software programs can now also only be purchased as subscriptions. (Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Many software programs can now also only be purchased as subscriptions.
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)

The shift away from one-off purchases to a subscription model has advantages and disadvantages, depending on how you look at it. How do you see this type of business model? Which model do you prefer? Share your opinion on this topic with us in the comments and join the discussion!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

