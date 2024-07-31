Amazon closes logistics site in Germany

The employees can transfer to other locations of the retail giant, which has around 13,000 employees at its other locations in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW). The reason for the closure is that the Amazon logistics network has become increasingly dense, meaning that the sorting centers, which serve as short-term intermediate stations, are often no longer necessary. Ideally, an ordered product moves from a logistics center directly to a distribution location - without a time-consuming stop for sorting.