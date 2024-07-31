350 jobs lost
Amazon closes logistics site in Germany
The online retailer Amazon is planning to close its logistics center in Dormagen, Germany, where 350 people currently still work. The workforce has been informed, the company announced. The date of the closure is still unclear, but talks are now underway with the works council.
The employees can transfer to other locations of the retail giant, which has around 13,000 employees at its other locations in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW). The reason for the closure is that the Amazon logistics network has become increasingly dense, meaning that the sorting centers, which serve as short-term intermediate stations, are often no longer necessary. Ideally, an ordered product moves from a logistics center directly to a distribution location - without a time-consuming stop for sorting.
Logistics network restructured
"Our logistics network in Germany and Europe has grown considerably in recent years in order to meet customer demand," says Amazon. On average, the buildings are closer to customers than before, which enables fast and reliable delivery.
Simply converting the Dormagen sorting center into another location and thus using it differently does not make sense in view of the retail giant's complex logistics network, especially as it is relatively small. In August, Amazon will open its sixth logistics center in Horn-Bad Meinberg in Lippe, initially with 1,000 employees, with more to come in the future.
In addition to the current five logistics centers (Werne, Rheinberg, Dortmund, Mönchengladbach and Oelde), Amazon still has 14 distribution centers in North Rhine-Westphalia as well as the two sorting centers in Krefeld and Witten - plus Dormagen, which is soon to be closed. There is also a development center in Aachen.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.