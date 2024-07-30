Regulations needed for energy price adjustments

Notice of change can lead to disconnection

However, if the energy company does not want to maintain the existing price, customers are given notice and a new offer is made at the same time. The statutory notice period is eight weeks. If there is no response to the notice of termination, the grid operator will disconnect the customer after a further 14 days because there is no longer a supply contract. The Supreme Court has ruled that energy companies are entitled to terminate supply contracts. Customers must therefore react: Either accept the new offer or look for a new supplier with the help of E-Control's tariff calculator.