Upper Austria
“Who wants me?”: These animals have no home
Not all pets are lucky enough to grow up in a safe environment. Here we present some animals with whom fate has not been so kind. They can be adopted.
Mixed-breed dog Sky was born in mid-February. Typical for her tender age, she is outgoing, curious and playful. Sky loves other dogs and can get used to cats. Who would like to conquer the world with her? Phone: 0664/5415079.
Once again, seven agate snails are looking for a nice home. The soil in the aquarium or terrarium should be high enough for the animals to burrow into. There should also be a bowl of water, as the snails like to bathe. Their diet consists mainly of fruit and vegetables. Phone: 0732/247887.
Billy goat Emil is looking to join a new herd. The four-month-old buck is hornless and very open-minded and trusting towards people. In his new home, the playful youngster should have climbing opportunities as well as conspecifics. Tel.: 0664/1663942.
Mango and Papaya, who are ten months young, need plenty of space to fly. A spacious aviary is needed to keep the little birds happy. Phone: 0732/247887.
Siska ended up at the Linz animal shelter as a foundling and was never picked up. The nine-year-old Stafford dog does not get along with other dogs and has a strong hunting instinct. Siska needs regular chiropractic treatment and daily pain therapy due to some musculoskeletal problems. Phone: 0732/247887.
In Ottensheim, the one-year-old Leonardo ran away. No owners could be found and so the friendly tomcat is now looking for a place to run free. Phone: 0732/247887.
Rubbel Knut enchants everyone with his sunny nature. The five-month-old mongrel is eagerly waiting for a family who will take him into their hearts forever. Phone: 0732/247887.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
