Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Upper Austria

“Who wants me?”: These animals have no home

Nachrichten
02.08.2024 15:00

Not all pets are lucky enough to grow up in a safe environment. Here we present some animals with whom fate has not been so kind. They can be adopted.

comment0 Kommentare
Sky – die Abenteuerlustige
(Bild: Pfotenhilfe Lochen)
(Bild: Pfotenhilfe Lochen)

Mixed-breed dog Sky was born in mid-February. Typical for her tender age, she is outgoing, curious and playful. Sky loves other dogs and can get used to cats. Who would like to conquer the world with her? Phone: 0664/5415079.

Afrikanische Riesenschnecken – für Liebhaber
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)

Once again, seven agate snails are looking for a nice home. The soil in the aquarium or terrarium should be high enough for the animals to burrow into. There should also be a bowl of water, as the snails like to bathe. Their diet consists mainly of fruit and vegetables. Phone: 0732/247887.

Emil – der Zutrauliche
(Bild: zVg)
(Bild: zVg)

Billy goat Emil is looking to join a new herd. The four-month-old buck is hornless and very open-minded and trusting towards people. In his new home, the playful youngster should have climbing opportunities as well as conspecifics. Tel.: 0664/1663942.

Mango und Papaya – zwei Exoten
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)

Mango and Papaya, who are ten months young, need plenty of space to fly. A spacious aviary is needed to keep the little birds happy. Phone: 0732/247887.

Siska – für große Hundefreunde
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)

Siska ended up at the Linz animal shelter as a foundling and was never picked up. The nine-year-old Stafford dog does not get along with other dogs and has a strong hunting instinct. Siska needs regular chiropractic treatment and daily pain therapy due to some musculoskeletal problems. Phone: 0732/247887.

Leonardo – der Freigänger 
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)

In Ottensheim, the one-year-old Leonardo ran away. No owners could be found and so the friendly tomcat is now looking for a place to run free. Phone: 0732/247887.

Rubbel Knut – immer gut gelaunt 
(Bild: Pfotenhilfe Lochen)
(Bild: Pfotenhilfe Lochen)

Rubbel Knut enchants everyone with his sunny nature. The five-month-old mongrel is eagerly waiting for a family who will take him into their hearts forever. Phone: 0732/247887.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf