100 new nurses on their way to Upper Austria

"These people are breaking up their tents at home"

"These 29 women and one man will support the permanent staff and will be deployed as specialist assistants after their training," explains Carmen Breitwieser, Managing Director of the hospital. The people supporting the health and care sector will be housed in the staff residence within the hospital grounds in Wels. "We are making every effort to give these people a new, beautiful home. They are breaking down their tents at home and entering a completely new world," said Breitwieser.