Filipinas help out
100 new nurses on their way to Upper Austria
Those responsible are talking about a successful project: this week, 29 Filipinas will start work at the hospital in Wels. Meanwhile, Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, State Councillor for Social Affairs, has signed a new agreement to bring even more nurses from the Far East to Upper Austria.
The deployment of these nurses in Upper Austria can alleviate the staffing shortage: 91 female nurses from the Far East have arrived in Upper Austria since 2022. "75 women are employed in the retirement and nursing homes of the social welfare associations and the Liebenau Foundation, while six carers provide support in the Diakonie and Hartheim facilities for the disabled," according to the office of Provincial Councillor Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer (ÖVP).
A further ten nurses are working in the hospitals of the health holding company - and on Wednesday an additional 30 will start work at the Wels Grieskirchen Clinic. Their plane only landed in Schwechat at 6.30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23.
"These people are breaking up their tents at home"
"These 29 women and one man will support the permanent staff and will be deployed as specialist assistants after their training," explains Carmen Breitwieser, Managing Director of the hospital. The people supporting the health and care sector will be housed in the staff residence within the hospital grounds in Wels. "We are making every effort to give these people a new, beautiful home. They are breaking down their tents at home and entering a completely new world," said Breitwieser.
Provincial councillor signs a new agreement
But the 30 from Wels will not be the only ones. A further 100 arrivals are planned by the end of the year. Officially, the workers will be issued with a Red-White-Red Card to allow them to work here. Provincial Councillor Hattmannsdorfer recently signed an agreement with the Philippines to recruit even more nursing staff. RL
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
