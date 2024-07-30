At a six-month high
Bitcoin price continues to rise after Trump speech
The price of Bitcoin has risen to just under 70,000 dollars following statements by US presidential candidate Donald Trump. The oldest and best-known cryptocurrency traded at 69,848 US dollars (64,317 euros) in the morning, the highest it has been in around six weeks.
Bitcoin is also approaching the record high of just under USD 74,000 reached in March, with the market explaining the latest price rise with statements made by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the weekend.
Bitcoin conference attended
At a conference in Nashville in the US state of Tennessee, Trump promised to make the US the "crypto capital of the planet and a Bitcoin superpower" if he were to return to the White House after the election in November.
Trump also said he would instruct the US government to stop selling cryptocurrencies seized in criminal proceedings. Instead, the confiscated holdings are to be used as the basis for what he called a "strategic Bitcoin reserve".
"Protector of Bitcoin"
"The renewed positioning as protector of Bitcoin and co. is grist to the mill for investors," commented analyst Timo Emden from Emden Research on the recent price rise. However, he also pointed out that Trump was obviously not quite able to meet the high expectations that had been set in advance. "Investors fear that Trump could promise the blue sky in election campaign mode," said Emden.
Over the past four months, Bitcoin has largely remained in a trading range between 60,000 and 70,000 dollars. However, the price development over the past few weeks also shows how volatile trading is. There are therefore repeated warnings of possible major price losses for cryptocurrencies.
