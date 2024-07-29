Ego crash at the launch of the new Ducati Panigale

The bike

The Panigale V4 S was fundamentally revised for the new model year: Two- instead of single-sided swingarm made of aluminum with more flex, a total of two kilograms lighter, the Desmosedici Stradale with 0.5 hp more (okay, that's within limits) delivers 216 hp at 13,500 rpm (500 more than before). With the racing exhaust from Akrapovic, which was also fitted in Misano, it is 228 hp. The maximum torque is 121 Nm at 11,250 rpm. (slightly less than before, at higher revs). The suspension geometry was changed slightly in the course of the swingarm replacement.