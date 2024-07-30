What happened on K2? A new look at the first ascent

230 oxygen cylinders were needed

As a refrigeration specialist - his company builds cold stores for fruit - Abram maintains the oxygen cylinders. 230 of them had to be transported up the mountain. Abram himself carries two metal containers, each weighing 18 kilograms, together with Walter Bonatti - another top Italian alpinist - and the local porter Amir Mahdi up to Camp IX at over 8,000 meters. The South Tyrolean is responsible for the oxygen in the thin air on the mountain and his work contributes significantly to the success of the first ascent.