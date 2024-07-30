No chips
Cavendish
As a reward for his record-breaking victory in the Tour de France, cycling superstar Mark Cavendish is taking some time out in Velden am Wörthersee to relax with his wife and five children. He spoke to the "Krone" about his successes, cushion throwing on his best friend Bernie Eisel and Tour winner Tadej Pogacar.
British rider Mark Cavendish fired the turbo at the fifth stage of this year's Tour de France, flew past everyone in the sprint - and made cycling history. With his 35th Tour stage win, he has overtaken Belgian legend Eddy Merckx as the record man. "It's a dream come true when your own journey comes to an end like this. I had actually ended my career last season - my family had my back. I really struggled during my preparations," says the 39-year-old in Velden. "For example, I didn't finish the chips that my children left and always trained half an hour longer than usual."
"We love it in Velden"
The 39-year-old is recovering from the exertions in France at the Schlosshotel with his wife Peta and their five children: "We love it here, the kids are over the moon at Lake Wörthersee. There's no sand for the children to carry into the room, there's no salt water to make the little ones cry - it's just perfect. I first came to Carinthia ten years ago to train with Bernie Eisel - we've been coming regularly ever since. Since my own documentary on Netflix, I even get recognized more often, but I like it."
Over 500 races with Eisel
Eisel, who lives in Klagenfurt, plays a major role in the sprinter's life - Cavendish was best man at Eisel's wedding to his Tanja in 2013 and is also his best friend. Bernie was Cavendish's noble assistant for a total of nine years, competing in more than 500 races with the cycling star from the Isle of Man between England and Ireland.
With my best friend Bernie Eisel, I won the most victories and rode the most races. It's also because of him that I love being in Carinthia.
Rad-Superstar Mark Cavendish
Cavendish wants to come back soon
And the native Styrian naturally has a share in the record: "I've won the most victories with him, I've ridden the most races. I've probably slept in bed next to him more nights than next to my wife. When he snored, the pillow often flew over," grins "Cav", who has now left his bike at home: "To really switch off for once. Unfortunately, we have to go home after a week because of a wedding - but maybe we'll come back to Velden in a few weeks."
Pogarcar impresses the Brit
Will high-flyer Tadej Pogacar (17 Tour stage wins at the age of just 25, has just won the overall classification for the third time! "That could well be - but records are there to be broken. That was also my big motivation. For me, Pogacar is the most impressive cyclist I've ever experienced. His performances are magnificent, everyone likes him - including my kids." Cavendish himself has not yet decided what to do next: "I haven't made a final decision yet."
Praise for the Carinthian Haller
In the 2020 season, Cavendish rode with Klagenfurt's ace Marco Haller for Team Bahrain - the Brit is also full of praise for the current Olympic starter: "Physically, he is one of the strongest riders in the field and an ideal road captain - just like Bernie used to be."
