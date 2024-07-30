Vorteilswelt
"Krone" readers demand:

“Climate stickers should lose their driving licenses!”

30.07.2024 06:00

They stick themselves on the roads and disrupt air traffic - how to deal with climate stickers? "Krone readers have a few ideas. 

A few climate stickers are taking the working population hostage. They disrupt car traffic to workplaces, they walk noisily through Viennese neighborhoods at 4.30 in the morning to whistle working people out of bed, and they spoil their vacations by paralyzing air traffic.

Alifelong flight ban for all climate stickers, wrote the "Krone" newspaper in a commentary. And many Viennese see it the same way. Like this reader on krone.at: "Unfortunately, there will be no such no-fly list. The climate stickers are still being removed from airports with kid gloves, given ridiculous fines and allowed to continue terrorizing people. They still haven't understood that the majority of passengers can usually only afford to travel once a year, if at all." Demanded: higher penalties.

For others, a flight ban would not be enough. "They shouldn't be allowed to have a driver's license or board ships either," writes one user And many agree with him: driving license revocation for those who are at war with cars anyway.

Protests at Vienna-Schwechat Airport (Bild: Letzte Generation AT)
Protests at Vienna-Schwechat Airport
(Bild: Letzte Generation AT)

But there are also critical voices to all these demands. Like that of Dr. Wolfgang K: "To the last generation: you are certainly not the very last, I admire your courage to take action to save my kids and especially my grandchildren!" Anyone who wants to enjoy a honeymoon should do so in Austria, he writes. Video conferences would replace symposia abroad. And further: "There is the train as an alternative, traveling in comfort."

New tactics
Meanwhile, the climate campaigners have struck again, this time in Upper Austria - with a new tactic that could soon set a precedent in Vienna: They blocked Linz's Waldeggstraße by erecting a wooden scaffold in the middle of the roadway, onto which one person climbed.

Several activists also chained themselves to the ground. So the protesters are becoming increasingly difficult to get off the streets.

And who had to suffer once again? The working people on their way to work.

Michael Pommer
Michael Pommer
