"Krone" readers demand:
“Climate stickers should lose their driving licenses!”
They stick themselves on the roads and disrupt air traffic - how to deal with climate stickers? "Krone readers have a few ideas.
A few climate stickers are taking the working population hostage. They disrupt car traffic to workplaces, they walk noisily through Viennese neighborhoods at 4.30 in the morning to whistle working people out of bed, and they spoil their vacations by paralyzing air traffic.
Alifelong flight ban for all climate stickers, wrote the "Krone" newspaper in a commentary. And many Viennese see it the same way. Like this reader on krone.at: "Unfortunately, there will be no such no-fly list. The climate stickers are still being removed from airports with kid gloves, given ridiculous fines and allowed to continue terrorizing people. They still haven't understood that the majority of passengers can usually only afford to travel once a year, if at all." Demanded: higher penalties.
For others, a flight ban would not be enough. "They shouldn't be allowed to have a driver's license or board ships either," writes one user And many agree with him: driving license revocation for those who are at war with cars anyway.
But there are also critical voices to all these demands. Like that of Dr. Wolfgang K: "To the last generation: you are certainly not the very last, I admire your courage to take action to save my kids and especially my grandchildren!" Anyone who wants to enjoy a honeymoon should do so in Austria, he writes. Video conferences would replace symposia abroad. And further: "There is the train as an alternative, traveling in comfort."
New tactics
Meanwhile, the climate campaigners have struck again, this time in Upper Austria - with a new tactic that could soon set a precedent in Vienna: They blocked Linz's Waldeggstraße by erecting a wooden scaffold in the middle of the roadway, onto which one person climbed.
Several activists also chained themselves to the ground. So the protesters are becoming increasingly difficult to get off the streets.
And who had to suffer once again? The working people on their way to work.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.